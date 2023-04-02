ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.13 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

