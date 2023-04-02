Gold Royalty Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $311.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,653,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 488,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the period. 15.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

