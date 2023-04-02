TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.91.

T stock opened at C$26.83 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.94 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.81. The firm has a market cap of C$38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

