MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €243.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €230.60 ($247.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €228.15 and its 200 day moving average is €201.37. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a twelve month high of €236.20 ($253.98).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

