Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.20 ($72.26) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €53.02 ($57.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a fifty-two week high of €57.84 ($62.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.54 and a 200-day moving average of €48.45.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

