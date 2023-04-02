Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $115.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Park City Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Park City Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

