Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Boosted by Cormark

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Shares of ERO opened at $17.64 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 196,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,905 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,824,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 230,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.