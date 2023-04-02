Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.88.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $318.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.