Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Price Target to GBX 1,008

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,022 ($12.56) to GBX 1,008 ($12.38) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AQX opened at GBX 390 ($4.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £107.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,785.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 515 ($6.33).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

