Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Southern Energy Stock Up 5.6 %
Southern Energy stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.10.
Southern Energy Company Profile
