Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Southern Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

Southern Energy stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 17.20 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

