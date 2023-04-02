Canaccord Genuity Group Raises IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 80

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IGas Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.15. The stock has a market cap of £20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of -0.23. IGas Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.
About IGas Energy
