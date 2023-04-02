Canaccord Genuity Group Raises IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 80

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGas Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.15. The stock has a market cap of £20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of -0.23. IGas Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

