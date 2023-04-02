Network International’s (NETW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($5.77) target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Network International from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Network International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 412.50 ($5.07).

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Stock Down 1.2 %

LON NETW opened at GBX 244.80 ($3.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172.70 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 362.40 ($4.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.