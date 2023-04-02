Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Ascential Stock Performance

Ascential stock opened at GBX 241 ($2.96) on Thursday. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 360 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,721.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

