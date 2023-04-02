Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,600 at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($82.32) to GBX 6,600 ($81.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.46) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.52) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,110.77 ($75.08).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,478 ($67.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,843.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,511.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.68, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,409.45%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.76), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,672.61). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.76), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,672.61). Also, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,639.14). Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

