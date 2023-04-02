Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Windward (LON:WNWD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.
Windward Price Performance
Shares of LON WNWD opened at GBX 40 ($0.49) on Thursday. Windward has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.58. The stock has a market cap of £34.26 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00.
About Windward
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.