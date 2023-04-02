Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Windward (LON:WNWD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON WNWD opened at GBX 40 ($0.49) on Thursday. Windward has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.58. The stock has a market cap of £34.26 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

