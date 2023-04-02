Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPRX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,123,829 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Read More

