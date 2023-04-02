Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silence Therapeutics plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Silence Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

