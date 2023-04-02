Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.06 ($77.48) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($139.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.13 and its 200 day moving average is €65.52.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

