Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average of $320.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

