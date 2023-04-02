FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Decreased by Wedbush

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.