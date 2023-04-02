Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Arcellx in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACLX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACLX opened at $30.81 on Friday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock valued at $336,182. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

