Research Analysts Set Expectations for Versus Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share.

Versus Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ VS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the period.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

