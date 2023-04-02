Research Analysts Set Expectations for Versus Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share.
Versus Systems Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ VS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.
Versus Systems Company Profile
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.
