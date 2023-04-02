Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TSE:AYA opened at C$10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

