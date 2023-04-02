Analysts Offer Predictions for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,535 shares of company stock worth $142,098 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

