Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $17.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.19.

NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $390.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

