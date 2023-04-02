Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on RH’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will post earnings of $14.00 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $17.03 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.19.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

