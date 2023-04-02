Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

LULU opened at $364.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.76. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

