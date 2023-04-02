The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

