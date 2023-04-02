Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arcellx, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

ACLX opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

