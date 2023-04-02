Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.
CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.31.
Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
