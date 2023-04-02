Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Frontdoor Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

