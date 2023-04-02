Brokerages Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $8.50

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

