Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,307 shares of company stock worth $595,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $8,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

