Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Performance

Shares of BAK stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.