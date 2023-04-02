Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Braskem Stock Performance
Shares of BAK stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.