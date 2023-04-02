Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $27.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Talos Energy by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,565,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Talos Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 202,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.