Analysts Set Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Price Target at GBX 909

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.17).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.55) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($10.94) to GBX 970 ($11.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 810 ($9.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TATE stock opened at GBX 784.60 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 784.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 737.02. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,615.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 647.80 ($7.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 815 ($10.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

