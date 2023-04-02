AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.25.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
