AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.