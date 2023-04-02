New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.48.

NGD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $751.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

