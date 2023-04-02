Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERO. CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

ERO stock opened at C$23.91 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.79.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

