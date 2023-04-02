Synlogic, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

SYBX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.