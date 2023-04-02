Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Viant Technology stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 277.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.