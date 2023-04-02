Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Viant Technology Trading Down 0.5 %
Viant Technology stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.22.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
