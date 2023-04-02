Critical Contrast: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apyx Medical and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 64.14%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.24 -$23.18 million ($0.67) -4.30 Cerus $162.05 million 3.26 -$42.78 million ($0.25) -11.88

This table compares Apyx Medical and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -52.09% -52.69% -40.41% Cerus -26.40% -57.08% -19.63%

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Cerus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.