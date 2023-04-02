Barclays Reiterates “€2.70” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.90) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

ETR AT1 opened at €1.31 ($1.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €1.20 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of €5.26 ($5.66). The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.34 and a 200 day moving average of €2.33.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

