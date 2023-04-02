Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.33.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,869 shares of company stock worth $218,874.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

