Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intel 8 17 5 0 1.90

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Intel has a consensus target price of $29.69, suggesting a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Intel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

20.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -3,524.51% -34.05% -31.39% Intel 12.71% 7.45% 4.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Intel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 309.84 -$7.19 million ($1.17) -8.93 Intel $63.05 billion 2.14 $8.01 billion $1.96 16.67

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intel beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCAI segment delivers solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise customers, along with silicon devices for communications service providers and high-performance computing customers. The NEX segment offers computing system solutions from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud native software on programmable hardware. The Mobileye segment develops driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The AXG segment provides products and technologies designed to help customers solve the toughest computational problems. It

