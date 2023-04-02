Financial Analysis: Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) vs. LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $321.25 million 9.39 $113.78 million $0.38 27.13

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 35.42% 5.17% 2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Keppel DC REIT and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 LXP Industrial Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Keppel DC REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

