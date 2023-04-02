EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Financial Contrast

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.62 $7.76 billion $13.21 8.68 ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.05 $1.77 billion $2.69 4.20

Profitability

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EOG Resources and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 30.19% 34.95% 20.44% ARC Resources 26.39% 36.99% 19.62%

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. EOG Resources pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARC Resources pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. ARC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EOG Resources and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 4 16 1 2.86 ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $150.68, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $24.11, indicating a potential upside of 113.37%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats ARC Resources on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.