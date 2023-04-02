Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $49.06

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.52.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.