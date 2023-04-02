Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,466.67

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,550 ($31.33).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,800 ($34.40) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.84) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,559.50 ($31.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,628.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,495.94. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,739.73%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

