Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aadi Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aadi Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

AADI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

